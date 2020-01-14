ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor Sells 189 Shares

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $13,400.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,984,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rohit Kapoor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ExlService alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 800 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $56,720.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Rohit Kapoor sold 100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $7,090.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Rohit Kapoor sold 6,100 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.33, for a total value of $422,913.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Rohit Kapoor sold 5,772 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $403,462.80.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,868 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $270,411.88.

On Monday, November 4th, Rohit Kapoor sold 1 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $69.90.

On Thursday, October 31st, Rohit Kapoor sold 3,565 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $249,371.75.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Rohit Kapoor sold 25,000 shares of ExlService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $1,726,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 130,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,136. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $71.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.08 and its 200 day moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ExlService by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ExlService by 183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $288,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.