Exosis Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $47,518.00 and $35,464.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Exosis has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,769.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.55 or 0.01872337 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.31 or 0.03701507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00655799 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00701407 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00074149 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00482474 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (CRYPTO:EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 489,929 coins and its circulating supply is 324,929 coins. The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

