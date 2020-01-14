Expanse (EXP) Market Cap Reaches $564,024.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $564,024.00 and approximately $4,643.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Expanse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0304 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Poloniex and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Expanse

Expanse is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,590,989 coins and its circulating supply is 18,550,652 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Expanse Coin Trading

Expanse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, BiteBTC, Upbit, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

