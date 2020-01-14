F.N.B. (FNB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $12.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

