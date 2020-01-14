F3Logic LLC Acquires 2,334 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

F3Logic LLC boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 88.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $244.54 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $162.35 and a one year high of $244.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.3663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.