F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.87.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

F5 Networks stock opened at $136.20 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $121.36 and a 52 week high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.59.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $353,444.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,635. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2,068.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 688,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after buying an additional 657,185 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 17.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $321,474,000 after buying an additional 326,237 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 389.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,144,000 after buying an additional 108,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,137,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

