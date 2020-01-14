Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 0.8% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $219.51. 8,396,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.27 and a 1 year high of $219.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average of $193.39.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total transaction of $55,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,982.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock valued at $256,885,137. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

