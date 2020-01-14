Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,531 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,730 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 63.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.74, for a total value of $10,160,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,353,740 shares of company stock worth $256,885,137. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FB. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Facebook from $247.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.15.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.01. The stock had a trading volume of 76,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,240,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.39. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.27 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.