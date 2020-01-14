Faceter (FACE) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, Faceter has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $434,500.00 and $3,143.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.50, $24.43, $50.98 and $51.55.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $550.95 or 0.06266989 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00024916 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00034984 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00117819 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Faceter is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io.

