FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Short Interest Update

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 9.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.64, for a total transaction of $302,003.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 2,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.83, for a total transaction of $704,872.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,268 shares of company stock worth $3,523,570 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $245.00 to $241.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $215.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.00.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.18. 293,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,042. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $202.94 and a one year high of $305.38.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $366.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.42 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 24.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

