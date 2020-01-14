Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.57 million, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $9.53.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 22.83%. Analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 117,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $748,107.72. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 61.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 86,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 412.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 97,629 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Falcon Minerals by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 114,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the second quarter worth about $179,000. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLMN. ValuEngine raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.80 price target on shares of Falcon Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Falcon Minerals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Falcon Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

