Family Legacy Inc. Buys 10,440 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Family Legacy Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2,727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

BIV stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 10,529,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.46. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.32 and a 12 month high of $89.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1969 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

