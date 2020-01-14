Family Legacy Inc. Buys 610 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,567 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Cowen cut shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $419.00 to $371.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.88.

BA traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $332.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,229,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $354.57. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $319.55 and a 12 month high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

