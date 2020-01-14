Family Legacy Inc. Grows Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,768 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Family Legacy Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 226.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 42,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 72.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,418.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,948,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,535 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%.

