Family Legacy Inc. Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,812 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials comprises 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Bank of America upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.76.

In other news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.48. 47,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,306. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $97.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

