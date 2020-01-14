Family Legacy Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 120,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,709 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust comprises 1.4% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 53.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 38,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 16.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 73,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 3,373,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,297. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.41 and a 1 year high of $21.71.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.40 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.57% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.91%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider Holzgrefe Richard acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. Also, COO Emmett E. Mclean sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total value of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,003,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,168.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

