Family Legacy Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 176.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 249.1% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CB stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.24. The stock had a trading volume of 609,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,952. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $128.58 and a twelve month high of $162.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock valued at $29,210,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chubb from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.09.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

