Family Legacy Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Family Legacy Inc. trimmed its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the quarter. Arthur J Gallagher & Co makes up 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,719,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 404,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $331,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599 shares in the company, valued at $331,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock worth $3,414,652 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.10. The company had a trading volume of 349,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,933. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $96.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.41 and a 200 day moving average of $91.02.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

