Family Legacy Inc. Increases Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,787 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of Family Legacy Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.01. 672,536 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,979,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $239.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.42. The Coca-Cola Co has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $56.23.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

In related news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock valued at $7,264,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.05.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.