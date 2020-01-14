FansTime (FTI) Tops One Day Volume of $53,108.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. One FansTime token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX, CoinEgg and CoinMex. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 0% lower against the dollar. FansTime has a market cap of $567,770.00 and approximately $53,108.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $344.37 or 0.03957975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011535 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00190011 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00027859 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127470 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, CoinMex, CoinEgg, Bit-Z, HADAX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

