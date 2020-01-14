Fantasy Sports (DFS) Price Tops $0.0080

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 76.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $36,093.00 and $31.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Over the last seven days, Fantasy Sports has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.38 or 0.06040615 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00025069 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035618 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00119454 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Token Profile

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken. The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

