Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,730,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 26,230,000 shares. Currently, 22.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

NYSE:FTCH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. 4,219,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,187. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 35.84% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

FTCH has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Farfetch from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.40 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,289,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Farfetch by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,801,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

