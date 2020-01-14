Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) President Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 116,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,623.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $201,100.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $200,200.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

FSLY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.05. The stock had a trading volume of 735,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,579. Fastly Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Fastly Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSLY. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

