FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,352 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 129,474 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,257,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 278,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after buying an additional 15,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wolfe Research set a $184.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $158.78. 62,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,874,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $137.78 and a one year high of $199.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

