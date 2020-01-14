Fellazo Inc.’s (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 21st

Fellazo’s (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, January 21st. Fellazo had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

OTCMKTS:FLLCU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Fellazo has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fellazo stock. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fellazo Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLLCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 341,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

About Fellazo

Fellazo Inc intends to focus its search for target businesses in the health food and supplement sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Yongkang, China.

