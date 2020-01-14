Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Up 10.4% in December

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 425,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FENC. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 229,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 55,933 shares during the period. 42.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st.

FENC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.71. 1,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,130. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

