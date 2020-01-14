Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Short Interest Update

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 10,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 36.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

NYSE FCAU traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,714,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,497. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.