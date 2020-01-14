Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) Shares Bought by Professional Planning

Professional Planning grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Professional Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Professional Planning owned about 2.16% of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.36. 17,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,698. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%.

