Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Acquired by 55I LLC

55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,692 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of 55I LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. 55I LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $5,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 828,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,928,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 391,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 164,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 32,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.34. The stock had a trading volume of 256,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,039. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $50.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

