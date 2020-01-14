Financial Contrast: Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) & Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Ozk has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and Bank Ozk, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00 Bank Ozk 0 3 3 0 2.50

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.64%. Bank Ozk has a consensus price target of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 11.60%. Given Bank Ozk’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Ozk is more favorable than Cathay General Bancorp.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Bank Ozk pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 37.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank Ozk pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Bank Ozk has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Bank Ozk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $719.30 million 4.16 $271.89 million $3.34 11.23 Bank Ozk $1.21 billion 3.27 $417.11 million $3.24 9.45

Bank Ozk has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay General Bancorp. Bank Ozk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cathay General Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and Bank Ozk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 34.23% 12.68% 1.59% Bank Ozk 34.43% 11.19% 1.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.5% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Bank Ozk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bank Ozk beats Cathay General Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, trade financing, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 26 branches in Southern California; 14 branches in Northern California; 11 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois area; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Taipei and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Bank Ozk Company Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. Its loan products include loans secured by residential 1-4 family, non-farm/non-residential, agricultural, construction/land development, multifamily residential properties, and other land loans; small business and consumer loans; indirect consumer marine and RV loans; small business administration, farm service agency, and USDA guaranteed loans; commercial and industrial loans; and loans to businesses or individuals engages in the production of timber, poultry, livestock, or crops. The company also ACH, wire transfer, zero balance accounts, transaction reporting, wholesale lockbox, remote deposit capture, automated credit line transfer, investment sweep accounts, reconciliation, positive pay, and merchant and commercial card services. In addition, it provides personal trusts, custodial accounts, investment management accounts, and retirement accounts; and trustee, paying agent and registered transfer agent services, and other incidental services. Further, the company is involved in the provision of real estate appraisals; ATMs; telephone banking; electronic bill pay and mobile deposits; debit cards; safe deposit boxes; investment securities services; and other products and services, as well as processes merchant debit and credit card transactions, as well as real estate development and corporate aircraft businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 251 offices in Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Alabama, South Carolina, California, New York, and Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks and changed its name to Bank OZK in July 2018. Bank OZK was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.