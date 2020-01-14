Fintab (FNTB) Price Hits $0.0032

Fintab (CURRENCY:FNTB) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Fintab token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fintab has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Fintab has a total market cap of $8,868.00 and $14.00 worth of Fintab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02393532 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00183041 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00026323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00120391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fintab Profile

Fintab was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Fintab’s total supply is 3,079,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,779,387 tokens. The Reddit community for Fintab is /r/FinTab. Fintab’s official Twitter account is @fintab_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fintab is fintab.io/ico. The official message board for Fintab is steemit.com/@fintab.

Fintab Token Trading

Fintab can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fintab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fintab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fintab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

