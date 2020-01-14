Fiore Gold (CVE:F) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of -3.73

Press coverage about Fiore Gold (CVE:F) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Fiore Gold earned a media sentiment score of -3.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of F stock opened at C$0.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million and a PE ratio of 27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.46. Fiore Gold has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$0.63.

Fiore Gold Company Profile

Fiore Gold Ltd. operates as a gold production and development company in the Americas. The company's projects include the Pan Mine, an open-pit, heap-leach mine in White Pine County, Nevada; the Gold Rock project, which covers an area of 20,300 hectares of contiguous land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend; and the Golden Eagle project that covers an area of approximately 339.3 acres located in Ferry County, Washington.

