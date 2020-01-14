First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $9.34 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.3% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Command Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $9,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 59.4% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.46. 261,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,499. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

