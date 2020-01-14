First Command Financial Services Inc. Buys 387 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,426 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.5% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,774.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,149,922 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,510,613,000 after buying an additional 3,928,546 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $1,010,899,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,740,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $13,009,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,601,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Boeing from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.88.

NYSE BA traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,107,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.57. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $319.55 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

