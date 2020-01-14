First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,275 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 11,865.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,544 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 1,380.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 876,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,442,000 after purchasing an additional 817,506 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon by 2,697.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 522,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $90,832,000 after purchasing an additional 503,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the second quarter worth $78,321,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price target on shares of Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.69.

NYSE RTN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $227.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $157.57 and a 52 week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

