First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,350,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the December 15th total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 374,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

FFBC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp stock opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.98 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

