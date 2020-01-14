First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,470 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 2.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 497,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon National by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 60,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon National stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $17.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 19.09%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Horizon National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

In related news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 28,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $483,622.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 229,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,926,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

