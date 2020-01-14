First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after buying an additional 17,824 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in First of Long Island by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in First of Long Island by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,526,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLIC shares. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.85. 24,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $653.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.65.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. The company had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

