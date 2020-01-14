First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$12.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.20 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$12.00 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.58.

FM stock traded down C$0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,976,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,878. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.41. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.63.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

