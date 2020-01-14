First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $5.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.75. 2,438,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,632. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $87.43 and a 52 week high of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.58.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.50.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

