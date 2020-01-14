First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) is Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 651.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,981 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 7.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $8,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after acquiring an additional 221,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,891,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 254,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after acquiring an additional 96,017 shares during the period.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.13. 23,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,325. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th.

