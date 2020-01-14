First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) is Family Legacy Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Legacy Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $4,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 473.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

FPE stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,032,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,438. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.39 and a 12-month high of $20.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%.

