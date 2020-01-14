FirstBlood (1ST) Price Tops $0.0743 on Exchanges

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One FirstBlood token can currently be purchased for about $0.0743 or 0.00000866 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, OKEx and Liqui. In the last week, FirstBlood has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. FirstBlood has a total market cap of $6.35 million and $9,171.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.94 or 0.02485509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00183051 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026464 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00120954 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FirstBlood Token Profile

FirstBlood’s genesis date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,371 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio. The official website for FirstBlood is firstblood.io.

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gatecoin, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui, IDEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

