FirstCoin Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (FRST)

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 14th. One FirstCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FirstCoin has a market capitalization of $110,100.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FirstCoin has traded up 64.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00050159 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00077015 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,561.69 or 0.99803588 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00055013 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001595 BTC.

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FirstCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

