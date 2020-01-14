Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) PT Lowered to at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital set a $145.00 target price on shares of Five Below and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded up $6.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.26. 4,631,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,655. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. Five Below has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.39.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total value of $7,998,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

