Five Below Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 16,936 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,147% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,358 put options.

FIVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Loop Capital set a $145.00 price objective on Five Below and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.32.

Five Below stock traded up $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,748. Five Below has a one year low of $95.52 and a one year high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.29 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $377.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.31, for a total transaction of $7,998,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 604,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,544,035.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.4% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

