Flash Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FLASH)

Flash (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last seven days, Flash has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Flash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Flash has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $422.00 worth of Flash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 104.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.35 or 0.04480299 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011412 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00191291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027492 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00130887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Flash Profile

Flash’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Flash is /r/FlashCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flash’s official Twitter account is @FlashCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flash’s official website is flashcoin.io.

Flash Coin Trading

Flash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.