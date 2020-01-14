FLETA Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. In the last week, FLETA has traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $393,846.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLETA token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.78 or 0.02749559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00182808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026258 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00120610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLETA Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,023,029 tokens. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

