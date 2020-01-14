Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Short Interest Update

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the December 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,138,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,129.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,941 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX stock opened at $13.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $13.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flex will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

