FLIP 24 Hour Volume Reaches $238.00 (FLP)

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. One FLIP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $770,509.00 and approximately $238.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 34% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 117.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.90 or 0.04548680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00189952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027299 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00131714 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP’s launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

